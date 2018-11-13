LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We initiate coverage of Buy rating (PT $20) on the potential of LogicBio’s GeneRide in vivo genome editing (GE) to address severe pediatric genetic diseases. LogicBio’s pipeline is based on its nuclease-free, promoterless GeneRide technology, which inserts AAV-delivered therapeutic transgenes into precise locations in the genome via homologous recombination. The company’s lead asset, LB-001, is a liver-directed GE therapeutic for methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), an inherited metabolic disorder that presents in infancy and carries a high risk of death. Liver transplantation has been shown to improve outcomes, supporting the use of liver-directed genetic medicines (GMs).””

LOGC has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

In related news, Director Daniel P. O’connell purchased 700,000 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

