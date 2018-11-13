Longbow Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Seagate Technology (STX)

Longbow Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 123.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $28,809.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 10,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $561,850.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,455,082 shares of company stock worth $76,840,447 and sold 46,086 shares worth $2,529,660. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 84,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 45,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.