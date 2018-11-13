Longbow Research Upgrades Carlisle Companies (CSL) to Buy

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by research analysts at Longbow Research to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Longbow Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $130.00 price target on Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Carlisle Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE CSL opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Roberts sold 36,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $4,658,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $464,263,000 after purchasing an additional 181,769 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 72.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 44,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.