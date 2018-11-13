Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $10.39 Million Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,480 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.32% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.21 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard Potter purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,157.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Wang purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $510,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,828.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

