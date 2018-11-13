Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 11,254 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.10 and a one year high of $140.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

