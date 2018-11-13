Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys 4,955 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 2.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,612,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after acquiring an additional 345,034 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $82.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

