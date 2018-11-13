LSV Asset Management Has $252.52 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,366,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,431 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $252,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,660,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,644,000 after acquiring an additional 825,244 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 28,130,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,399,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,285,000 after acquiring an additional 608,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,910,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,366,000 after acquiring an additional 199,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,986,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,565,000 after acquiring an additional 694,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.74.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,943 shares in the company, valued at $14,681,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $175,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

