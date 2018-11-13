LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will announce $34.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.23 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $41.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $136.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $136.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $138.07 million, with estimates ranging from $138.03 million to $138.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 86.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,590,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,688,000 after purchasing an additional 420,671 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 405.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $4,787,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $4,428,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.63. 2,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.10. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $49.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. At June 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states comprising 102 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and one behavioral health care hospital.

