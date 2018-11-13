Lucara Diamond (LUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.99

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.99 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 186828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine covering an area of 15.3 km2, as well as three prospecting licenses located in Botswana. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

