Lympo Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Ethfinex, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00145808 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00243231 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $701.46 or 0.10963362 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,347,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Allbit, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Gate.io, HADAX, Fatbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

