LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Major Shareholder Acquires $209,074,618.80 in Stock

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 2,186,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.60 per share, for a total transaction of $209,074,618.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Investments Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 8th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 1,602,455 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.65 per share, for a total transaction of $153,274,820.75.

On Monday, November 5th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 131,870 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,277,097.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 474,938 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.51 per share, for a total transaction of $43,461,576.38.

NYSE LYB traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.07. 4,510,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,818. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

