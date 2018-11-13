MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.42 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.18-0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.79.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 904,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,307. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.11. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $151.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

