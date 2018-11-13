Magna International (MGA) PT Raised to $58.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Shares of MGA opened at $49.02 on Friday. Magna International has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Magna International had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 148,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 173,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 84,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,338,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 359.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

