Maiden (MHLD) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.40. Maiden shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 34656 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Maiden from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Maiden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Maiden from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Maiden in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at $183,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Maiden by 140.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Maiden by 70.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 76,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

