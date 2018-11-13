Manchester United (MANU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.93 million. Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Manchester United’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.79. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Manchester United to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Manchester United from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Manchester United presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

