MannKind (MNKD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on MannKind and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.51.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $292.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.13.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

