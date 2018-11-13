Manulife Financial’s (MFC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFC. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Manulife Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

