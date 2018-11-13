Mark E. Layton Sells 1,136 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Stock

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) CFO Mark E. Layton sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $30,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TUSK traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. 223,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,027. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.97. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $42.30.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.48. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is 35.21%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on TUSK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.
