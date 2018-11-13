Mark E. Layton Sells 1,136 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Stock

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) CFO Mark E. Layton sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $30,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TUSK traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. 223,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,027. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.97. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $42.30.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.48. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TUSK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

WARNING: “Mark E. Layton Sells 1,136 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/mark-e-layton-sells-1136-shares-of-mammoth-energy-services-inc-tusk-stock.html.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.