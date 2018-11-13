Mark R. Ciarfella Sells 8,377 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,432,467.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SBAC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,775. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim set a $180.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

