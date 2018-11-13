Mark V. Anquillare Sells 53,125 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $6,526,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.97 and a one year high of $124.01.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 458.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

