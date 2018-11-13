Markel Corp Buys 5,240 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Markel Corp boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 56,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Facebook by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 370,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $141.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.03 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $495,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,385,975.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $907,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,077,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,257,945 shares of company stock valued at $391,944,428. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.54.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

