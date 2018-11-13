Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 73.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,419,076 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,004,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,789,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,377 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,359,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,069 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,065,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $36,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $665.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

