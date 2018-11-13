Masonite International (DOOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Wedbush set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

DOOR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 173,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,976. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director George A. Lorch sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $878,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,261.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 773.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

