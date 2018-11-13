Match Group (MTCH) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Aegis

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price cut by Aegis from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.94.

MTCH stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Match Group has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 64.07%. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

In other news, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 27,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $1,326,408.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,217.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $546,140.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,844.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,150 shares of company stock worth $7,107,687. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $189,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

