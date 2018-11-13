McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 869.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

ARCC stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 72.13% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 112.23%.

In other news, Director Bates Ann Torre acquired 9,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel acquired 6,990 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,590 shares of company stock worth $288,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/mckinley-carter-wealth-services-inc-acquires-new-holdings-in-ares-capital-co-arcc.html.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.