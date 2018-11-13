McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,973 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. V Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 52,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Filament LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Filament LLC now owns 590,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 483,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.84 and a 12-month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

