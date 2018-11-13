McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $336,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,714,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,511 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,049,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,662,000 after purchasing an additional 712,537 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19,310.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 455,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 453,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,531,000 after purchasing an additional 369,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 633.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 315,144 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $580,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,506,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,300.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,311 shares of company stock valued at $21,718,936. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.79.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

