Medical Facilities (DR) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities stock opened at C$15.28 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of C$12.36 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.09%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

