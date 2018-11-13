Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 579.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,288 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 70,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,096,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,715,000 after purchasing an additional 840,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 191,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 149,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $175,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,581.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $1,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,391,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 124.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

