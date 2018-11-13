Medtronic PLC (MDT) Stake Lifted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,818,353. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

