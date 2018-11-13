Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Matrix Service by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Matrix Service Co has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.56 million, a PE ratio of 166.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.82 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 34,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $788,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley J. Rinehart sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $27,509.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,366.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,773 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Matrix Service Co (MTRX)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/meeder-asset-management-inc-grows-holdings-in-matrix-service-co-mtrx.html.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.