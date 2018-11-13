Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $291,000 Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1,648.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 27.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 156.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth about $460,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EnPro Industries by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NPO opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on NPO. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other news, SVP Jon D. Rickers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $37,815.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

