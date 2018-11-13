Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,714,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $977,456,000 after buying an additional 1,663,511 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,049,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,662,000 after buying an additional 712,537 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19,310.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 455,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after buying an additional 453,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,531,000 after buying an additional 369,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 633.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after buying an additional 315,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $4,630,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total transaction of $538,574.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,806.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,311 shares of company stock valued at $21,718,936. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.79.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

