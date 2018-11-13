Megastar Development (MDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Megastar Development Corp (CVE:MDV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

About Megastar Development (CVE:MDV)

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

