Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 137.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

In related news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

