Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €105.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.67 ($112.40).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €93.68 ($108.93) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

