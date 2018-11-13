Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,998,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,644,343 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Metlife were worth $93,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 0.7% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Metlife by 4.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Metlife by 12.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Metlife news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,013,119.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 559,097 shares in the company, valued at $26,294,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,284.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

