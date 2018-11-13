MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. MFA Finl Inc/SH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Get MFA Finl Inc/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $7.12 on Friday. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.38.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 80.58% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s payout ratio is 101.27%.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $766,736.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,269,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597,643 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 67,590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,068,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,211 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,320,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,712,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,918,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,454 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Finl Inc/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.