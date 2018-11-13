Michael Kors (KORS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $74.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

Michael Kors stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Michael Kors has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $75.96.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Michael Kors news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $13,245,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $10,948,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 696,436 shares of company stock valued at $49,654,959 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,631 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $176,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,564,075 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $861,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,136 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,763,621 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $117,457,000 after purchasing an additional 923,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,373,852 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $368,432,000 after purchasing an additional 835,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,990 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 554,253 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

