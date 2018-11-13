Michael Kors (KORS) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Michael Kors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Michael Kors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.70.

KORS opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Michael Kors has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Michael Kors news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $12,837,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $10,948,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,436 shares of company stock worth $49,654,959 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the second quarter worth about $140,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Michael Kors by 114.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

