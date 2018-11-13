Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Lifted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 122,615 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 174.8% in the first quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,998,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,400 shares during the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 55,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Microsoft from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Microsoft stock opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $843.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

