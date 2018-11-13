Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $75.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Minerals Technologies an industry rank of 190 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $80.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,970,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,408,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

