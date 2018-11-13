Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) Insider Sells $29,782.90 in Stock

Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) insider Colin Ross Mcanuff sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $29,782.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,701.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MITL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 90,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,737. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mitel Networks Corp has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

MITL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Mitel Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Mitel Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Mitel Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mitel Networks by 44.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Mitel Networks by 17.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Mitel Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

