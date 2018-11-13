Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

NYSE:DVN opened at $31.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $235,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 168.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $119,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

