Mongodb Inc (MDB) Holdings Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 587.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 7,986.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,268,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,433 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter worth approximately $39,609,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter worth approximately $19,848,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter worth approximately $15,931,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 63,600 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $5,349,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 100,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $8,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,283 shares of company stock worth $26,563,399. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.87.

Shares of MDB opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $85.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 57.74% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

