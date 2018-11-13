Monroe Capital (MRCC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $234.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.0% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 210,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 82,987 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 107,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 97,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 72.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 68,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

