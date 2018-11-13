Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in United Rentals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jenne K. Britell acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,079.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $838,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI stock opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $190.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America set a $175.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on United Rentals to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

