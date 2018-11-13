Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,366 Neenah Inc (NP)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Neenah news, SVP Armin Schwinn sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $140,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $25,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,762.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,834 shares of company stock valued at $343,946. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NP opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. Neenah Inc has a 1 year low of $71.77 and a 1 year high of $96.15.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. Neenah’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neenah in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

