Mporium Group (MPM) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Shares of Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM) dropped 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Approximately 495,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 134,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.98 ($0.07).

Mporium Group (LON:MPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Nelius De Groot purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,800.47).

Mporium Group Company Profile (LON:MPM)

Mporium Group Plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

