M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Stake Boosted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,761,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,067,000 after buying an additional 43,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 453,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,657,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 194.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.36.

In other news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 930 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $153,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $4,531,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $165.13 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/mt-bank-co-mtb-stake-boosted-by-edgestream-partners-l-p.html.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.